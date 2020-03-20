PREVIOUS|
Mini Metro is free on iOS and iPadOS right now

This mobile game is a fun way to pass the time

Mar 20, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

Popular subway line building game Mini Metro is free on the iOS App Store for a limited time.

The game has won and been nominated for numerous awards, plus it currently sits with a 4.9 rating on the App Store.

The object of the game is about constructing an efficient transit system. It was originally released through various alphas and betas from 2013 until 2015, when it officially released for Mac and Windows. It made its way to mobile the next year with iOS and Android ports.

Beyond that, the game also made its way to Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4. 

As far as I can tell, the game is only free on iOS. 

