Huawei teases upcoming P40 Pro in a short video

Huawei is going to reveal the upcoming P40 Pro smartphone on March 26th, according to a short video the company recently posted.
The video is only 15 seconds long and it emphasizes a focus on photography, which isn’t much of a surprise given Huawei has become known for its cameras over the past few years. This time around, the company is using the hashtag, #VisionaryPhotography.
Other leaks suggest Huawei is going to release two iterations of the P20 Pro; a premium version with a ceramic backplate that only comes in white and black, along with a regular version in a broader array of colours.
Huawei was initially slated to release the phone at an event in Paris, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the company will reveal the upcoming smartphone during an online presentation.
This will be Huawei’s second major smartphone release since its ban in the U.S., which means that it won’t feature Google’s apps or the Play services, following last year’s Mate 30 Pro.
Source: Huawei Via: Android Police
