PREVIOUS
News

Disney+ now streaming most of the ‘X-Men’ movies in Canada

The two Deadpool films and Logan are missing, however

Dec 20, 2019

4:47 PM EST

0 comments

Wolverine in X-Men: Days of Future Past

Disney has confirmed that the majority of the films in Fox’s X-Men franchise are now streaming on Disney+ in Canada.

While based on Marvel comics, these are separate from the Iron Man-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films that are also available on Disney+. Disney now owns the X-Men film rights, following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in March.

Here’s the full list of X-Men movies now streaming on Disney+:

  • X-Men (2000)
  • X2: X-Men United (2003)
  • X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
  • X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
  • X-Men: First Class (2011)
  • The Wolverine (2013)
  • X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

It’s important to note that this doesn’t represent the entire X-Men franchise, as both Deadpool films, Logan and Dark Phoenix are not available on Disney+.

In the case of Deadpool, the first film isn’t on any Canadian streaming service at the moment, while Deadpool 2 is available on Bell’s Crave platform. Meanwhile, Logan — Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine — was on Netflix at one point but has since left the service.

That said, these three films are all R-Rated, and Disney has previously confirmed that the family-focused Disney+ will only feature PG-13 content.

Dark Phoenix is the only one of the four that’s PG-13, although it released in June, so existing rights agreements may prevent the film from streaming anywhere at this point — Disney+ or otherwise.

For now, though, Disney+ offers a mostly comprehensive look at Fox’s important X-Men franchise, especially as the MCU prepares to reboot the mutant heroes in the future.

Image credit: Disney

Source: Disney

Related Articles

News

Dec 18, 2019

10:50 AM EST

Disney+ is now available on Samsung’s Smart TVs

News

Feb 22, 2013

4:42 PM EST

Facebook for iPhone updated with free phone calls to users in Canada and the U.S.

Resources

Dec 17, 2019

6:53 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in early January 2020

News

Dec 14, 2017

12:08 PM EST

Disney acquires Fox’s Film and TV studios, now owns everything you like

Comments