Disney+ now streaming most of the ‘X-Men’ movies in Canada

Disney has confirmed that the majority of the films in Fox’s X-Men franchise are now streaming on Disney+ in Canada.
While based on Marvel comics, these are separate from the Iron Man-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films that are also available on Disney+. Disney now owns the X-Men film rights, following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in March.
Here’s the full list of X-Men movies now streaming on Disney+:
- X-Men (2000)
- X2: X-Men United (2003)
- X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
- X-Men: First Class (2011)
- The Wolverine (2013)
- X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
It’s important to note that this doesn’t represent the entire X-Men franchise, as both Deadpool films, Logan and Dark Phoenix are not available on Disney+.
In the case of Deadpool, the first film isn’t on any Canadian streaming service at the moment, while Deadpool 2 is available on Bell’s Crave platform. Meanwhile, Logan — Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine — was on Netflix at one point but has since left the service.
That said, these three films are all R-Rated, and Disney has previously confirmed that the family-focused Disney+ will only feature PG-13 content.
Dark Phoenix is the only one of the four that’s PG-13, although it released in June, so existing rights agreements may prevent the film from streaming anywhere at this point — Disney+ or otherwise.
For now, though, Disney+ offers a mostly comprehensive look at Fox’s important X-Men franchise, especially as the MCU prepares to reboot the mutant heroes in the future.
