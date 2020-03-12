MacBook Pro and Air with scissor switch keyboard will reportedly launch by June

The MacBook rumour mill is spinning up once again.
Often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that following the positive reception of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Cupertino-based tech giant now plans to release a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air that feature its scissor switch key mechanism. Both new laptops will reportedly drop by the second quarter of 2020, according to Kuo and as first reported by 9to5Mac.
If accurate, this means that Apple’s entire MacBook line will be refreshed by June. Kuo previously stated that Apple’s smaller MacBook Pro would get a scissor switch refresh in the first couple months of 2020, with the Air following shortly after. Possibly due to supply chain issues caused by COVID-19, or even the tech giant opting to delay its release schedule, it seems Apple has pushed back the release of its new MacBooks.
What remains unclear right now is if Kuo still predicts the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be updated to a 14.1-inch screen similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. In early March, Kuo released a report stating that Apple has plans to upgrade the 13-inch MacBook’s hardware, increase its screen size to 14.1 thanks to reduced bezels, and even bring mini-LED display technology to the laptop.
Apple usually reveals MacBook and iMac upgrades at WWDC, but with the conference’s future in question given the COVID-19 outbreak, it remains unclear when specifically the tech giant plans to refresh its MacBook line.
In Kuo’s early March investor’s note, the investor also said that several of Apple’s 2020 devices will feature mini-LED, including refreshes to its 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini and 27-inch iMac Pro.
Source: 9to5Mac
