OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS Open beta one for OnePlus 7T series

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are both eligible to enter the company’s Open Beta program, which includes the February security patch alongside a few other enhancements.
Beyond the two phones getting into the OnePlus software open beta program, the company is also investing $30 million to scale and upgrade its 5G research. It’s hoping to use this money for research focused on radio frequency circuits, antennas, multimedia hardware (including cameras), among other things, according to VentureBeat.
While good news, what really impacts OnePlus fans today is the fact the OnePlus 7T is now included in the company’s beta program.
Entering the OnePlus Open Beta program is relatively easy, but beware that it may add bugs to your phone, and you’ll likely need to restart it more often than you’re used to. If things go terrible, you’ll have to reformat your device’s software, which is always a pain.
How to get the beta
To download the beta software, you need to visit the OnePlus form post on your OnePlus 7T and download the beta files. Next, download the data from this page since you’re installing the beta software manually.
Once you download the file, you need to copy it to your device’s root directory and remove the ‘.jar’ from the end of the file name. The root directory is the space in the file manager where you can see all of your device folders, like ‘Alarms,’ ‘Android’ and others.
Now that the file has been copied into the root directory, you can go into the phone’s system settings and open ‘System updates.’ Then tap on the gear icon in the top right corner, choose ‘Local upgrade,’ and select the file you just moved and renamed. From there, the file will install. Once this is finished, you need to reboot your phone, and then you’re good to go.
What’s included in this update?
Once you download the beta, there are a few small new features this time around.
For starters, the company has fine-tuned how the single tap and double-tap gestures work on the ‘Ambient display.’ A single tap raises the ambient display, while a double-tap surfaces the lock screen instead.
The company has also added Google’s highly-praised ‘Live Caption’ feature. Now when you press on the volume keys, you’ll see a new icon below the slider that enables and disables the automatic subtitle feature.
The contacts screen has been updated a little bit within the phone app, and of course, there are smaller fixes like improved RAM optimization.
OnePlus also notes that something has changed on the Settings page, but I don’t notice anything. I was hoping this update would help unify the icons in the settings page since for me, the ‘Location’ and ‘Privacy’ icons don’t match the rest of the pictures, and it drives me nuts.
All in all, this is a welcome update that brings the OnePlus 7T in line with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the company’s other handsets that are all included in the beta program.
Source: OnePlus
