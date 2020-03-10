Musical animated show ‘Central Park’ hits Apple TV+ on May 29

Apple has unveiled the trailer for Central Park, an animated musical comedy series coming to Apple TV+ on May 29th.
Central Park focuses on the Tillerman family, who both live in and manage New York City’s Central Park. The plot surrounds park manager Owen, his journalist wife Paige, and their two kids Molly and Cole who have to fend off the hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her assistant Helen from trying to turn the park into condos.
Central Park cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn.
Additionally, the show was co-created by Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, while Nora Smith, Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan serve as the series’ executive producers.
Apple reportedly acquired the rights to the show from 20th Century Fox in 2018. The show was ordered to have two seasons, which consists of 26 episodes. The first three episodes will hit Apple TV+ on May 29th with the following episodes airing weekly.
Source: Apple
