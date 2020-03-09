Netflix adds over 30 Samsung phones to HD, HDR10 support list

Netflix keeps a relatively comprehensive list of all the devices that can stream HD and HDR10 content from the service. While Netflix can be slow at updating the list, it just got a massive update with a bunch of Samsung devices, including the new S20 series.
It’s important to keep in mind that many of the newly added devices already supported streaming from Netflix in HD or HDR10, the update just makes the support official.
Below are all the Samsung devices recently added to the official HDR10 support list:
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Further, Netflix added a whack of Samsung devices to the HD support list as well:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It’s worth noting that most of these are fairly new devices, which just goes to show how many phones Samsung makes. Further, some of the listed devices aren’t available in Canada yet.
You can view the full list of officially supported devices here.
Source: Netflix Via: 9to5Google
Comments