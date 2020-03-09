Android 10 is starting to hit Asus ROG Phone II users now.
While Asus reported that rollout launched yesterday, it’s unclear how many handsets will receive it today. As of right now, the over-the-air update hasn’t hit my device yet.
Starting from today, #ROGPhoneII users will begin to see the Android 10 update hit their devices.#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/15MA2Y2XaV
— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 9, 2020
Additionally, users on Asus’ forums and Twitter are complaining that they haven’t received the update. Furthermore, the link to the update is not yet available on the company’s website.
However, the changelog was posted on the XDA forums and on Reddit, alongside the official firmware link.
Changelog
When reboot the device after system upgrade, dark screen will last about 30 seconds, depending on data size, before startup animation. Please be patient.
Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 10. If you want to downgrade your device’s software version to Android 9 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device’s internal storage.
Upgraded system to Android 10.
Support Google Play system update.
Removed Go2Pay and tags ability in Gallery.
Support more Aura system lighting scenarios when mounting Lighting Armor Case.
Added advanced settings to brightness bar on the Quick Settings panel.
Applied Call Exclusive mode system-wide. Removed the related setting from Armoury Crate.
Added a setting to change the style of power button menu.
Added fully gestural navigation in Display setting.
Support Android 10 Dark Theme
Added “Suggested actions and replies” in notifications’ advanced setting.
According to the changelog, system-wide Dark Theme, system updates through the Play Store and more are coming to the handset.
While the ROG Phone II is only getting Android 10 now, several months before the official launch of the OS, Asus pushed out its update for the ZenFone 6 back in November.
Source: Asus, Reddit, XDA Forums Via: XDA Developers
