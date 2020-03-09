PREVIOUS
News

Android 10 starts rolling out to Asus’ ROG Phone II

The update seems to be rolling out slowly

Mar 9, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Android 10 is starting to hit Asus ROG Phone II users now.

While Asus reported that rollout launched yesterday, it’s unclear how many handsets will receive it today. As of right now, the over-the-air update hasn’t hit my device yet.

Additionally, users on Asus’ forums and Twitter are complaining that they haven’t received the update. Furthermore, the link to the update is not yet available on the company’s website. 

However, the changelog was posted on the XDA forums and on Reddit, alongside the official firmware link.

Changelog

When reboot the device after system upgrade, dark screen will last about 30 seconds, depending on data size, before startup animation. Please be patient.
Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 10. If you want to downgrade your device’s software version to Android 9 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device’s internal storage.
Upgraded system to Android 10.
Support Google Play system update.
Removed Go2Pay and tags ability in Gallery.
Support more Aura system lighting scenarios when mounting Lighting Armor Case.
Added advanced settings to brightness bar on the Quick Settings panel.
Applied Call Exclusive mode system-wide. Removed the related setting from Armoury Crate.
Added a setting to change the style of power button menu.
Added fully gestural navigation in Display setting.
Support Android 10 Dark Theme
Added “Suggested actions and replies” in notifications’ advanced setting.

According to the changelog, system-wide Dark Theme, system updates through the Play Store and more are coming to the handset.

While the ROG Phone II is only getting Android 10 now, several months before the official launch of the OS, Asus pushed out its update for the ZenFone 6 back in November.

Source: Asus, Reddit, XDA Forums Via: XDA Developers 

Related Articles

News

Feb 25, 2020

12:58 PM EST

Android 10 bug that breaks Pixel sensors still unfixed after more than five months

Resources

Sep 4, 2019

8:12 AM EDT

These are the hottest phones coming out in Canada this fall

Business

Mar 9, 2020

6:58 AM EDT

Google made it easier to add security keys using Android, macOS

News

Nov 11, 2019

4:36 PM EST

Asus opens ROG Phone II’s Android 10 beta for ZenTalk members

Comments