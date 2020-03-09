PREVIOUS
Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes is now available on mobile and browser

Mar 9, 2020

Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes is now available for free on iOS and the Android App store. The game is also available in-browser for PC players.

There’s a character progression mode that includes raids, a Ninja Arena, joint exercises raids and tower of eternity.

The game also features ‘one-tap’ team-based battles, which offers characters like Sakura, Sasuke, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki. And depending on your team players can use duo and trio attacks based on character combinations.

The game seems full of colour and animations and tons of your favourite Naruto characters.

