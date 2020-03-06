The Pixel 4 is on sale for as low as $740 CAD

Amazon.com has discounted the Google Pixel 4 64GB model to $549.99 USD (roughly, $740 CAD) with shipping to Canada.
Google Canada sells the Pixel 4 for $1,000 CAD, so this is a discount of roughly $260. That said, even if you’re a Canadian Prime member, you’ll still need to pay shipping. When I calculated shipping to the MobileSyrup office in Toronto, it only cost $7.50.
The 128GB version of the phone costs $649 USD ($872 CAD). The Pixel 4 XL costs $799 USD (roughly $1,072 CAD) for the 64 GB model, while the 128 GB version costs, $749 USD (roughly, $1,004 CAD), which makes it cheaper than the 64GB option.
You can compare these to Google’s Canadian prices here.
It’s also worth mentioning that this is for the ‘Black’ version of the phone only.
If you’re on the fence about getting the device, check out our review.
Source: Amazon.com
