Business

Collision tech conference in Toronto cancelled due to coronavirus

There will still be an online-only version of the event

Mar 6, 2020

1:31 PM EST

Collision, a popular tech-focused conference that takes place in Toronto, has cancelled its 2020 in-person event over coronavirus-related concerns. That said, there will still be an online component to the event.

The conference was slated to take place from June 22nd to June 25th. Now, attendees will need to wait until next year to visit the conference in-person.

A press release states that attendees who bought tickets to the 2020 Collision will get a free ticket for the 2021 iteration of the event. If you want a refund instead, the Collision will also offer that option as well.

The conference’s organizers said that they have been debating cancelling the conference for a few months, and today on recommendation from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Collision team decided to cancel the in-person portion of the event.

The online version of the conference will be called Collision from Home. There isn’t much information about how the conference will differ by being online, but the team says the more information will come down the pipeline the closer we get to June.

Source: Collision

