Crave brings 1080p download support to iPhone and iPad

The Crave app on iOS has recently been updated with a feature that many have been craving: the ability to download videos for offline viewing in 1080p resolution.
Specifically, ‘version 3.28.9’ of the Crave iOS app notes that you’ll now be able to download 1080p content.
Crave is a little behind the times, unfortunately. Bell Media’s streaming service only began streaming in 1080p on iOS, Android and Xbox One a bit over a year ago.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, on the other hand, all support 4K streaming for select movies and shows.
Back in 2018, Crave said that it may add 4K streaming in the “near future,” however, the company has yet to do so.
Crave costs $9.99 CAD per month, with HBO costing an additional $9.99 per month and Starz priced at another $5.99 per month and
