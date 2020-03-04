PREVIOUS|
Twitter adds feature to let users swipe between lists on Android

The feature has been available on iOS for six months

Mar 4, 2020

12:26 PM EST

Twitter is rolling out a new feature for its Android app that lets users pin Lists and swipe over to them from the Home tab.

The app now supports up to five lists as alternative timelines on a users’ homepage. The purpose of the feature is to allow users to swipe between different lists of accounts they’ve compiled on the platform.

This new feature makes it a lot easier to access lists, as users would previously have to go through the menu to view them.

Users can use lists to group accounts together based on topics or interests. It’s also helpful that you don’t have to follow someone to add them to a list.

Twitter added support for this feature on iOS last year, and Android users can finally access it now as well.

Source: Twitter

