All iOS Twitter users can now pin lists to their timelines

Twitter has announced that all of its iOS users can now pin their lists to their timelines.
The social media giant previously tested the feature among some users in July.
Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We’re thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you're in the test tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/g5WMaNZ57N
— Twitter (@Twitter) June 25, 2019
With the pins, users can mark up to five lists that they follow or subscribe to and keep up with them right at the top of the Home timeline.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that the feature will eventually come to Android, although a rollout window was not specified.
In addition to the new pinned lists, Twitter has overhauled the design of the list pages themselves. Now, header images are included, alongside a clearer view of list members and subscribers.
Comments