News
PREVIOUS

All iOS Twitter users can now pin lists to their timelines

Sep 23, 2019

9:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Twitter

Twitter has announced that all of its iOS users can now pin their lists to their timelines.

The social media giant previously tested the feature among some users in July.

With the pins, users can mark up to five lists that they follow or subscribe to and keep up with them right at the top of the Home timeline.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that the feature will eventually come to Android, although a rollout window was not specified.

In addition to the new pinned lists, Twitter has overhauled the design of the list pages themselves. Now, header images are included, alongside a clearer view of list members and subscribers.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2019

11:13 AM EDT

What features are Apple holding back for iOS 13.1

News

Sep 18, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

Call of Duty: Mobile hits Android and iOS on October 1

News

Sep 19, 2019

3:29 PM EDT

Apple pushes iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to September 24

News

Aug 31, 2019

4:01 PM EDT

Here’s how hackers commandeered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account

Comments