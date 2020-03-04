Telus offering some Koodo subscribers 10GB unlimited plans for $65

Telus appears to be reaching out to some Koodo subscribers and offering them a 10GB unlimited plan for $65 per month. That’s $10 less than this plan generally costs.
According to a user on the RedFlagDeals forum page, the carrier is reaching out to some Koodo customers and attempting to get them to switch. The user was on a plan that cost $40 per month and offered 8GB of data in Alberta.
This deal seems very targeted though because the user needed to bring a promo code and a validation code to a Telus store to switch from the Koodo plan to the Telus offer.
Beyond this deal, the national carrier is also offering a 20GB unlimited plan for $85 per month.
