PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus hosting world’s largest robot snowball fight with help from 5G

Is this the 5G future we were all promised?

Mar 3, 2020

6:00 AM EST

0 comments

Like it or not, OnePlus’ big announcement today is that it’s going to hold a 70-hour long robot snowball fight in Finland from March 9th to 12th.

The company is launching a website today that will go over more details about the company’s ‘Snowbots,’ but for now, all we know is that each robot is 5G enabled and they can fire snowballs at up to 120 miles per hour.

The Snowbots website is also how you’ll control the robots once the giant snowball battle commences. Specifically, you’ll need to visit the website on mobile to control a robot. Also, take note that everyone is only allowed to play once so you’ll have to make it count.

During the game there will be two Snowbots per team and the goal is to hit the enemy with more snowballs than they can hit you with. Each player is given eight snowballs to fire.

The 5G technology is going to be supplied by the Finish telecom Elisa.

It’s unclear how OnePlus plans to run this competition, but MobileSyrup will update this article once more information becomes available.

Related Articles

News

Mar 2, 2020

11:51 AM EST

OnePlus teases surprise announcement for March 3rd

News

Feb 28, 2020

12:43 PM EST

Alleged OnePlus 8 5G ‘Start Guide’ leaks online

News

Feb 24, 2020

12:23 PM EST

HTC reportedly plans to launch a 5G smartphone in 2020

Business

Feb 26, 2020

3:10 PM EST

Rogers argues mandated MVNO access would impact investments, 5G deployment

Comments