Dell’s Semi Annual sale runs until March 6th

Mar 2, 2020

9:12 PM EST

Dell’s ‘Semi Annual’ sale discounts several laptops, desktops, monitors and more.

The sale includes one-day-only ‘Doorbuster’ deals that’ll occur throughout the duration of the promotion. The Semi Annual sale ends on March 6th.

There are several coupon codes to take note of:

  • $25off$700PC — $25.00 off computers over $700.00
  • $50off$1000PC — $50.00 off computers over $1000.00
  • $100off$2000PC — $100.00 off computers over $2000.00
  • $15OFF$199+ — $15.00 off products over $199.00
  • 10%OFFMONITOR — 10% off select monitors

Check out the products on Dell’s website, here.

Source: RedFlagDeals

