Dell’s Semi Annual sale runs until March 6th

Dell’s ‘Semi Annual’ sale discounts several laptops, desktops, monitors and more.
The sale includes one-day-only ‘Doorbuster’ deals that’ll occur throughout the duration of the promotion. The Semi Annual sale ends on March 6th.
There are several coupon codes to take note of:
- $25off$700PC — $25.00 off computers over $700.00
- $50off$1000PC — $50.00 off computers over $1000.00
- $100off$2000PC — $100.00 off computers over $2000.00
- $15OFF$199+ — $15.00 off products over $199.00
- 10%OFFMONITOR — 10% off select monitors
Source: RedFlagDeals
