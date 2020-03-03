iPhone sales grow after four quarters of decline: report

After four consecutive quarters of decline, iPhone sales finally grew this past holiday season, according to a report from Gartner.
The research firm predicts that Apple sold 69.5 million iPhones in the holiday quarter, which is an increase from the 64.5 million reported the same quarter in the previous year.
“A slight lowering of the prices of the iPhone 11 series, compared with the iPhone XR, and other price reductions for previous-generation iPhone models, increased demand,” the research firm wrote in a press release.
This means that the tech giant had a 17.1 percent share of the global smartphone market, putting it 0.2 percent behind Samsung in the quarter. In terms of 2019 as a whole, Apple ranked in third behind Samsung and Huawei.
It’s no surprise that the holiday quarter was a success for Apple, as the tech giant reported that its earnings were up nine percent year-over-year to $91.8 billion USD (roughly $120 billion CAD), which exceeded even Apple’s own earnings guidance for the quarter.
Gartner predicts that iPhone sales will continue to grow, as Apple plans to launch its first 5G phones.
