WHO joins TikTok to stop the spread of coronavirus misinformation

The World Health Organization has joined TikTok to put a stop to misinformation about the coronavirus (COVID-19), while also educating its users.
The organization has posted videos about how to reduce the spread of the virus, and is also trying to clear up misinformation about the virus.
One of the videos explains how you can protect yourself from the virus, and how to safely use a mask. The video states that you don’t need a mask if you’re not experiencing any symptoms.
It’ll be interesting to see how popular the clips from the WHO are going to be, but at the time of writing, the first clip has 12.3 million views, while the second one has 17.3 million views. The account has nearly 98,000 followers.
Since there are countless videos on TikTok that make false claims about the virus, the WHO’s account could be crucial in stopping the spread of misinformation on the platform.
TikTok has said that it is providing access to trusted sources when users go through the coronavirus hashtag.
