Vivo Apex 2020 concept features 60W wireless charging and a crazy zoom

Vivo’s Apex 2020 concept phone is worth marvelling at.
The company’s concepts are always a little out there, but in the past, they’ve shown off unique and exciting ideas.
This time around, the Vivo Apex 2020 concept showcases features that might turn up in upcoming Vivo flagships slated to launch next year.
This concept device supports a telephoto lens with an actual moving zoom lens, which allows for 5x to 7.5x magnification. This camera supports a 16-megapixel sensor, and the complete module is 6.2mm thick and fits inside the 8.8mm thick device. For context, the recently launched Galaxy S20 Ultra is also 8.8mm thick.
Additionally, the handset supports a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a gimbal-like structure. Reportedly, this improves the phone’s optical image stabilization. This should also help hold the phone steady for night time photography.
The concept features 60W wireless charging, which seems insane, but it could reportedly replenish a 2,000mAh battery in 20-minutes.
Spec-wise, the phone offers 5G connectivity, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 1080p 6.45-inch display, Android 10 and more. Furthermore, the phone has a curved waterfall screen and a 16-megapixel in-display front-facing camera.
When Vivo does make an actual device out of this, the company will probably not bring it here.
Source: Vivo Indonesia Via: The Verge
