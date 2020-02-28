PREVIOUS|
Crossy Road is back as a sidescrolling endless runner on Apple Arcade

The game features chaotic-looking 4-player multiplayer

Crossy Road Castle

The latest title to hit Apple Arcade is a spin-off of Crossy Road called Crossy Road Castle.

While the game is still an endless runner with pixelated graphics, Hipster Whale has shifted Cross Road Castle’s perspective to the side. Players traverse through an endlessly high castle full of obstacles and enemies. Levels are procedurally generated, so the experience is never the same, and there are also several collectables to unlock.

Similar to the Apple TV version of Crossy Road, this off-shoot features multiplayer, though this time with four players. The game can also be played with either touch controls or a controller. Cross Road Castle is available on iPhone, Apple TV and macOS.

While I haven’t had the chance to check out Crossy Road Castle yet, the game’s sidescrolling multiplayer definitely has me interested — it looks like incredibly chaotic fun, and in some ways a throwback to Canadian-developed game Runbow.

Apple Arcade is priced at $5.99 CAD per month. The platform gives subscribers access to several notable games like What the Golf?, Hot Lava, Sneaky Sasquatch, Bleak Sword and more.

 

