Canadian-developed Runbow now available on PS4, Nintendo Switch

Indie Toronto developer 13AM Games‘ debut title Runbow is now available on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
The multiplayer-focused platform racer originally launched in August 2015 as a Nintendo Wii U exclusive, although it later came to PC, new Nintendo 3DS and Xbox One.
In Runbow, up to nine players race and attack each other to be the first to reach a trophy at the end of the level. At the same time, players will need to carefully jump on platforms that disappear depending on the colour of the stage’s background.
Notably, the game also features 19 guest characters from other popular indie titles, including the eponymous hero from Shovel Knight, the Drifter from Hyper Light Drifter, Rusty from Steamworld Dig and Juan and Tostada from Guacamelee! (developed fellow Toronto indie team DrinkBox Studios).
Runbow is available digitally on the PlayStation Store for $19.99 CAD and the Nintendo eShop for $18.89 CAD.
Source: 13AM Games
