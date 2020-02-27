Nintendo to offer bookable hotel gaming suite in Toronto, proceeds go to charity

Nintendo of Canada has partnered with Hotel X Toronto on a ‘Nintendo Switch Suite’ that can be reserved for a day of luxurious gaming.
From March 11th to the 26th, Hotel X Toronto will transform its Presidential Suite on the 26th floor into a space dedicated entirely to Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite gaming. The entire suite will be decked out with consoles and Nintendo decorations, making it a suitable setting for a large social gaming experience.
Altogether, more than 50 Switch games will be available, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Rooms can be reserved between the 11th and 26th from 3pm to 11pm for $500 CAD. Hotel X Toronto says all proceeds from each booking will be donated to Starlight Children’s Foundation, which aims to entertain sick children across Canada.
More information on reservations can be found here.
If you wanted to have a Smash Bros. night with your friends but didn’t actually have the free space, this might just be for you.
Image credit: Nintendo
Comments