You’ll never guess what the most popular Pokémon is 

The Pokémon Company and Google have finally revealed the results of a survey that aimed to discover what the world’s most popular Pokémon is, and the results may surprise you.
A few weeks ago Google asked people to vote for their favourite Pokémon in every generation, and now it’s shared the winners in a YouTube video.
When Google asked people to vote, it only allowed us to choose one monster per generation of games, but it appears the results are simply the most popular overall.
The results are as follows:
- Greninja
- Lucario
- Mimikyu
- Charizard
- Umbreon
- Sylveon
- Garchomp
- Rayquaza
- Gardevoir
- Gengar
Source: The Pokémon Company
