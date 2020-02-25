Jif peanut butter takes the Jif vs Gif debate to the grocery aisle

Popular peanut butter brand Jif is taking the jif vs gif debate into the real world with a limited edition jar with “GIF” written on the label.
Many people, including the creator of the moving image file format, pronounces the word GIF with a soft-G so it sounds like “jif.” Others pronounce the word with a hard-G making it sound like “gif.”
Well, enough is enough, and the J.M. Smuckers company is taking a stand to distance its brand from the looping videos.
“We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif… it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter,” said Rebecca Scheidler, vice president of marketing of Jif, in a statement.
The idea for the standoff came from a collaboration with popular online gif repository GIPHY. Now Jif, the peanut butter company, has a profile on GIPHY, and it’s filled with a bunch of weird ad gifs that are actually pretty funny.
While it’s unlikely this ad campaign is going to settle the Jif vs gif pronunciation debate once and for all, this should put a significant amount of ammunition on the gif side.
“So spread the word like Jif on bread — Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations,” said Scheidler.
Source: Jif
