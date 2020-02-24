Rogers discounts Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip

Rogers has discounted numerous Samsung phones including the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with its ‘Upfront Edge’ financing.
The Galaxy Z Flip is now $60.83 per month, down from $82.91. The Galaxy S20 is now $31.67 per month, while it’s usually $45.42 per month.
The Galaxy S20+ is $39 per month, which is discounted from $57.50. Next, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is now $49.16 per month as opposed to $67.91.
The carrier has also discounted Samsung’s older phones as follows:
- Galaxy S10 is now $29.99 per month, discounted from $58.33 with financing
- Galaxy S10+ is now $39.99 per month, discounted from $65.62 with financing
- Galaxy Note 10+ is now $32.91 per month, discounted from $59.79 on financing with Upfront Edge
- Galaxy S10e is now $19.99 per month, discounted from $46.87 with financing
- Galaxy S9 is now $19.99 per month, discounted from $43.95 with financing
- Galaxy A70 is now $14.99 per month, discounted from $29.16 with financing
- Galaxy Note 9 is now $38.33 per month, discounted from $60 with financing
- Galaxy A50 is now $14.99 per month, discounted from $20.83 with financing
- Galaxy A20 is now $13.32 per month, discounted from $16.66 with financing
Rogers has not specified how long this sale will last. You can learn more about the deals on the carrier’s website.
