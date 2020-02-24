PREVIOUS|
News

Rogers discounts Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip

The carrier has also discounted Samsung's older smartphones

Feb 24, 2020

1:53 PM EST

0 comments

Rogers has discounted numerous Samsung phones including the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with its ‘Upfront Edge’ financing.

The Galaxy Z Flip is now $60.83 per month, down from $82.91. The Galaxy S20 is now $31.67 per month, while it’s usually $45.42 per month.

The Galaxy S20+ is $39 per month, which is discounted from $57.50. Next, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is now $49.16 per month as opposed to $67.91.

The carrier has also discounted Samsung’s older phones as follows:

  • Galaxy S10 is now $29.99 per month, discounted from $58.33 with financing
  • Galaxy S10+ is now $39.99 per month, discounted from $65.62 with financing
  • Galaxy Note 10+ is now $32.91 per month, discounted from $59.79 on financing with Upfront Edge
  • Galaxy S10e is now $19.99 per month, discounted from $46.87 with financing
  • Galaxy S9 is now $19.99 per month, discounted from $43.95 with financing
  • Galaxy A70 is now $14.99 per month, discounted from $29.16 with financing
  • Galaxy Note 9 is now $38.33 per month, discounted from $60 with financing
  • Galaxy A50 is now $14.99 per month, discounted from $20.83 with financing
  • Galaxy A20 is now $13.32 per month, discounted from $16.66 with financing

Rogers has not specified how long this sale will last. You can learn more about the deals on the carrier’s website. 

Related Articles

News

Feb 23, 2020

4:23 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip factory shuts down due to coronavirus

News

Feb 24, 2020

12:05 PM EST

Galaxy Z Flip sold out in Canada, Samsung says sales ‘exceeded expectations’

News

Feb 20, 2020

1:20 PM EST

Rogers 20GB/$85 data deal is back again

News

Feb 21, 2020

4:01 PM EST

TekSavvy files complaint with Competition Bureau against Rogers, Bell

Comments