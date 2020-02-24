PREVIOUS
Costco Canada discounts App Store and iTunes gift cards

The deals are running until March 1st

Feb 24, 2020

9:03 PM EST

iTunes on macOS

Costco has discounted its App Store and iTunes gift cards by up to 16 percent in Canada.

This is an online members-only offer that is limited to four cards per person. The gift card will be sent to customers via a digital code sent to their email.

  • The $25 iTunes card is $21.49, which is 14 percent off
  • The $100 iTunes card is $84.99, which is 15 percent off
  • The $200 iTunes card is $167.99, which is 16 percent off

These gift cards could be used to save on any sort of digital purchase from Apple, including subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, which each cost $5.99 CAD/month.

Since Disney+ is also available on iOS and Apple TV, the gift card could be used to purchase a subscription for the streaming service which costs $8.99 CAD/month.

Costco’s App Store and iTunes gift card deal is running until March 1st.

