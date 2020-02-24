Costco Canada discounts App Store and iTunes gift cards

Costco has discounted its App Store and iTunes gift cards by up to 16 percent in Canada.
This is an online members-only offer that is limited to four cards per person. The gift card will be sent to customers via a digital code sent to their email.
- The $25 iTunes card is $21.49, which is 14 percent off
- The $100 iTunes card is $84.99, which is 15 percent off
- The $200 iTunes card is $167.99, which is 16 percent off
These gift cards could be used to save on any sort of digital purchase from Apple, including subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, which each cost $5.99 CAD/month.
Since Disney+ is also available on iOS and Apple TV, the gift card could be used to purchase a subscription for the streaming service which costs $8.99 CAD/month.
Costco’s App Store and iTunes gift card deal is running until March 1st.
