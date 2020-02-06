Rogers now offering 20GB of unlimited data for $85 per month

A new phone plane from Rogers offers subscribers a huge pool of 20GB of data, plus unlimited throttled data if they go past that, all for $85 per month.
This plan used to cost $95 dollars, so this is a $10 discount. Telus is offering a similar plan.
It appears this is just a sale, so if you want a 20GB per month plan, this might be the time to capitalize. As with all unlimited plans from Rogers, your data will be throttled to a maximum speed of 512Kbps once you go beyond your high-speed cap.
The plan also comes with:
- Unlimited Sharable Data
- Unlimited Canada Wide calling
- Unlimited text, picture and video messaging
- No more data overage
- Enhanced voicemail
- Call and name display
- Call waiting, forwarding and group calling
You can check out the plan for yourself on Rogers’ website.
This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for 20GB of data. Bell, Rogers and Telus all offered a deal over the last few weeks that offered 20GB for $75 per month.
Source: Rogers
Comments