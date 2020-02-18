The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s screen is a significant improvement over the display featured in the Galaxy Fold.
This time around, the South Korean company added what it calls an ‘Ultra Thin Glass’ screen, a display that is more durable than the plastic featured in the Fold.
Now, internal documents revealed that the Z Flip also features a shock absorption layer that the Fold lacks. This layer helps suppress cracks and bubbles that can occur when dropping the device.
While the Z Flip’s display impressive feat, it’s still not as good as a typical Gorilla Glass 6 screen.
MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rouke spent 72 hours with the Z Flip and thought the handset felt like a solid improvement over the Galaxy Fold.
Phone durability tester, Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything), says that he’d be impressed by the screen if Samsung didn’t call the Galaxy Z Flip’s screen “glass.”
“The only physical characteristic this screen material shares with actual glass is the clarity. And I don’t think that’s fair to consumers,” said Nelson.
