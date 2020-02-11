Here’s how the Galaxy Z Flip compares to the S20 Ultra

Samsung just announced the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip at its February 2020 Unpacked event. The two phones are top of the line in very different ways.
The South Korean company has pushed photography with the Galaxy Ultra as the phone boasts 100x zoom, 10x optical zoom and a 108-megapixel camera. Whereas the Z Flip, on the other hand, features a vertically foldable display with a tall ratio and pretty purple colour variant.
Check out how these two powerhouses compare to one another in the sheet below:
