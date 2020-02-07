‘Charrua Soccer’ is the latest game to hit Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade’s newest game is all about soccer and the South American Charrúa people.
Developed by indie Uruguayan studio Batovi Games, Charrua Soccer aims to capture the spirit of Uruguayan soccer through easy-to-use controls and a colourful aesthetic. In terms of gameplay, Charrua Soccer evokes the feel of retro arcade soccer games.
The game can be played along against the computer or with friends in different matches and penalty competitions (ranging from Global Cup, American Cup, Women’s Global Cup and more). The AI can even be changed to mimic such playing styles as Tiki-Taka from Brazil or Catenaccio from Italy.
Charrua Soccer is available exclusively via Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. An Apple Arcade subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month.
