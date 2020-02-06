New report claims Google Pixel 4a is codenamed ‘Sunfish’

A new report has all but confirmed that the leaked Google phone codenamed ‘Sunfish’ is indeed the Pixel 4a.
In mid-January, rumours started circulating that Google was working on three new Pixel devices codenamed ‘Sunfish,’ ‘Bramble’ and ‘Needlefish.’
It was always thought that Sunfish would be the Pixel 4a since it was running the upper-midrange Snapdragon 730 chipset. Now, this has been confirmed by XDA Developers, although the publication won’t reveal its methods.
One thing that can be said for sure is that the 4a won’t support 5G connectivity.
The other two other code names circulating around the rumour mill might be Pixel 4a devices with 5G since they’re supposed to be running Qualcomm’s 5G-capable Snapdragon 765 processor.
Notably, the image above is a render based on leaks and may not be what it looks like when it’s actually unveiled.
Source: XDA Developers
Comments