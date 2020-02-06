Telus to increase daily cost of U.S. and International Easy Roam by $0.99

Vancouver-based national telecom company Telus plans to increase the daily fees for its U.S. and International Easy Roam packages.
According to documents obtained by MobileSyrup, the change will come into effect starting April 1, 2020. It will see an increase of $0.99 on both daily fees. In other words, it will cost $8.99 per day for U.S. Easy Roam and $12.99 per day for International Easy Roam after the change.
Telus confirmed the upcoming price change to MobileSyrup, and provided the following email statement:
“We are continually evolving our Easy Roam services to offer greater choice for our customers and in 2019 we added 31 new destinations in the U.S. and abroad to total over 190 countries worldwide. We are proactively notifying our customers through their February and March invoices that Easy Roam will increase in price from $8 to $8.99 per day in the U.S., and from $12 to $12.99 per day internationally, beginning April 1. Easy Roam is an optional service that enables customers to use their data plan and have unlimited talk and text when they are out of the country. Plus, you only pay for the days you choose to use your phone. Customers can remove Easy Roam from their account at any time by logging onto your TELUS account online at telusmobility.com/mytelus or through the My TELUS app.”
Will the change affect me?
The document notes that the new price only applies in certain cases. To start, new customers who activate with Telus, as well as existing customers who renew with Telus will move to the new Easy Roam pricing. Additionally, existing customers who add Easy Roam to their plan for the first time, or remove the Easy Roam feature and then add it again, will be subject to the new price.
The change will not impact customers currently in a contract with Telus. Additionally, the Telus documentation notes that customers who were part of the November Easy Roam price increase — which raised the fee to $8 per day — will not be impacted by this change.
Customers on month-to-month (no-contract) plans with Telus who have an earlier version of Easy Roam will see the price increase to $8.99 and $12.99 for U.S. and International Easy Roam respectively.
Telus will begin notifying customers of the increase in the February and March invoices. Additionally, the carrier will send an email notification about the increase to select customers in February and March.
MobileSyrup has also inquired if the change will impact Koodo customers who use Easy Roam as well.
For those unfamiliar with Easy Roam, the add-on gives customers access to their data from their monthly plan along with unlimited talk and text for 24 hours. Plus, Telus caps Easy Roam at $120 and $180 per bill cycle for U.S. and International roaming respectively.
To compare, at the time of writing both Rogers and Bell charge $8 per day for their U.S. roaming equivalent and $12 per day for their international roaming equivalent.
