PREVIOUS|
News

Say goodbye to the older desktop UI for YouTube

YouTube says that these older versions of the UI lack many new features and design improvements

Feb 5, 2020

7:07 AM EST

0 comments

Google is finally killing the older desktop user interfaces for YouTube.

Back in 2017, the company introduced a material design version of the UI, but users had the option to opt-out if they wanted to keep using the older version.

However, YouTube says that these older versions of the UI lack many new features and design improvements, which is why next month the company will be getting rid of the older versions and only giving users access to the newer desktop UI.

For those using an older version, you’ll get a notification that will tell you to switch to the new YouTube. Additionally, you might be required to update your browser, if the new version isn’t compatible.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Dec 29, 2019

1:02 PM EST

Researchers say YouTube guides users away from radical videos: study

News

Feb 3, 2020

5:23 PM EST

Google expands on Tile tracking integrations

News

Jan 29, 2020

6:44 PM EST

YouTube Music ‘new releases’ page shows all latest albums and singles

News

Feb 4, 2020

12:26 PM EST

Google reveals developers earned $80 billion to date on the Play Store

Comments