Say goodbye to the older desktop UI for YouTube

Google is finally killing the older desktop user interfaces for YouTube.
Back in 2017, the company introduced a material design version of the UI, but users had the option to opt-out if they wanted to keep using the older version.
However, YouTube says that these older versions of the UI lack many new features and design improvements, which is why next month the company will be getting rid of the older versions and only giving users access to the newer desktop UI.
For those using an older version, you’ll get a notification that will tell you to switch to the new YouTube. Additionally, you might be required to update your browser, if the new version isn’t compatible.
Source: Google
