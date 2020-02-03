PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada offering few great laptop deals until February 6

Save on Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus and HP

Feb 3, 2020

7:12 PM EST

Looking for a new laptop? Best Buy Canada is discounting a variety of laptops this week.

Best Buy’s deals include devices from HP, Asus, Microsoft, Dell, Acer and Lenovo.

The sale ends on February 6th, so you still have a few days left to grab your laptop.

Here are some of the offers:

You can check out all of the deals here.

