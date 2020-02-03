Best Buy Canada offering few great laptop deals until February 6

Looking for a new laptop? Best Buy Canada is discounting a variety of laptops this week.
Best Buy’s deals include devices from HP, Asus, Microsoft, Dell, Acer and Lenovo.
The sale ends on February 6th, so you still have a few days left to grab your laptop.
Here are some of the offers:
- Lenovo Yoga 730 15.6-inch (i5/256GB SSD/ 12GB of RAM) with Office, 1TB HDD & Google Home Mini: now $824 CAD, save $570
- Lenovo C930 13.9-inch (i7/512GB SSD/16GB of RAM) with Office, 1TB HDD & Google Home Mini: now $1,224.98, save $1,270
Asus ROG Strix G 15.6-inch (i5/512GB SSD/8GB of RAM): now $999.99, save $250
- Microsoft Surface 3 15.6-inch (i5/128GB SSD/8GB of RAM): now $1,199.99, save $150
- HP 15.6-inch (i5/256GB SSD/8GB of RAM): now $649.99, save $150
You can check out all of the deals here.
Comments