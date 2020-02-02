Saskatchewan implements harsher penalties for distracted driving

Saskatchewan has implemented increased fines for distracted drivers to crack down on the problem across the province.
Starting February 1st, the fine for a first offence has doubled to $580, along with four demerit points. A second offence within a year leads to a $1,400 fine with four more demerit points and a seven-day vehicle seizure.
If someone commits a third offence within a year, then they will receive a $2,100 ticket along with four more demerit months and another seven-day vehicle seizure.
“Distracted driving is a serious safety concern in our province and on roads all over the country,” said Joe Hargrave, the minister in charge of Saskatchewan Government Insurance, in a statement.
“We hope by introducing tougher penalties, and especially strong penalties for repeat offenders, it will mean fewer people driving distracted and fewer tickets issued.”
Distracted driving led to more than 6,000 accidents, 774 injuries and 22 deaths in 2018 in Saskatchewan.
Source: The Canadian Press
