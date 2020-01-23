PREVIOUS|
News

Rogers offering 50 percent off Powerbeats Pro when you activate an iPhone 11

The deal is applicable with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Jan 23, 2020

5:00 PM EST

0 comments

Rogers is offering 50 percent off Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones when you activate a new iPhone for $0 down with 0 percent interest with financing.

The offer is applicable when you activate an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. With this deal, the Powerbeats will be $165, and are regularly priced at $330.

Further, the carrier is also offering the Apple Watch Series 5 for $0 down and monthly payments of $28.75 for 24 months with 0 percent with financing. A $35 setup service fee applies per line.

These offers are only available in store for a limited time.

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2020

7:30 AM EST

Rogers added 131,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in Q4 2019

News

Jan 22, 2020

11:43 AM EST

Rogers says it has finished testing Samsung’s 5G phone

News

Apr 29, 2019

1:47 PM EDT

Apple’s wireless Powerbeats Pro pre-orders go live on May 3rd

News

Jan 23, 2020

1:34 PM EST

Samsung says it will be the first to bring 5G devices to Canada

Comments