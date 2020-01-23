Rogers offering 50 percent off Powerbeats Pro when you activate an iPhone 11

Rogers is offering 50 percent off Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones when you activate a new iPhone for $0 down with 0 percent interest with financing.
The offer is applicable when you activate an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. With this deal, the Powerbeats will be $165, and are regularly priced at $330.
Further, the carrier is also offering the Apple Watch Series 5 for $0 down and monthly payments of $28.75 for 24 months with 0 percent with financing. A $35 setup service fee applies per line.
These offers are only available in store for a limited time.
Comments