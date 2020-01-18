Lucky Mobile offering 2GB of bonus data in new flash sale

Bell-owned prepaid carrier Lucky Mobile has kicked off a flash sale that offers 2GB of bonus data until January 20th.
The promotion is specifically valid on plans of $40/month or more.
For context, Lucky has two plans that meet this requirement: a $40/month plan that includes 5GB (7GB with the promotion), and a $50/month plan with 8.5GB of data (10.5GB with the flash sale offer).
Both plans include unlimited calls across Canada and the U.S. and unlimited international texting.
Note that a one-time $10 SIM charge fee applies to both plans. While Dollarama sells Lucky Mobile SIMs, this flash sale is only valid in Lucky Mobile stores.
More information on this offer can be found here.
Via: iPhone in Canada
