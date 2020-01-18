PREVIOUS|
News

Google testing ‘Suggest to close Tabs’ feature on Chrome for Android

Keeping Chrome tidy

Jan 18, 2020

11:08 AM EST

We’ve all been guilty of leaving a bunch of tabs open at once.

To help manage this clutter, Google has started testing a Chrome for Android system that reminds users to close old tabs.

The feature has been in the works since August, but only now are users starting to see it pop up more prominently. The ‘Suggest to close Tabs’ feature is hidden behind a flag in chrome://flags, but some versions of Chrome, such as Canary, have it enabled by default.

Once enabled, these reminders will analyze Chrome usage and gauge which tabs are unused or “stale.”

It’s unclear exactly how Google measures what constitutes a stale tab, beyond general inactivity. In any case, leave a tab inactive for a while and Chrome will present a prompt for ‘Suggest to close Tabs.’

Opening this prompt won’t immediately close any stale tabs, though. Instead, this window will let you review tabs that Chrome has deemed stale and let you close them at will.

It remains to be seen if and when Google will roll out Suggest to close Tabs to all users.

Via: 9to5Google

