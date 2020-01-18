Google app on Android now lets you disable Doodles in the homescreen

Google has updated its search app on Android to allow users to disable Doodles in the homescreen widget.
To do this, visit the ‘Labs’ testing section in the app and select ‘Search Widget Doodles.’ From here, simply turn the option off.
This will prevent the little animations from showing up when you unlock your phone above the G logo, as well as on certain dates of the year.
It’s important to note that Labs still hasn’t rolled out to everyone. To take part in it, click ‘More’ in the bottom right corner of the app and then select ‘Labs.’
Overall, Labs is just meant to be a way for Android users to opt in to play around with some experimental Google app features. As it stands, the only three features that are available in Labs are Search Widget Doodles, Pinch to zoom on search results and Screenshot editing.
Via: Android Police
Comments