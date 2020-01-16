Byleth from Fire Emblem coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this January

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting another new character.
During a Nintendo Direct today, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Smash, showed off gameplay for Byleth from Switch title Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The character is set to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on January 28th.
Byleth will be joining current Fire Emblem heroes Marth, Roy, Robin, Lucina, Ike, Corrin and Chrom.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which launched last summer, features turn-based combat and a wide variety of characters. Byleth is the main character and serves as a professor at Garreg Mach Monastery. Similar to Three Houses, Byleth will available as both a man and a woman.
The game will also feature new Mii outfits from series like Assassin’s Creed, Rabbids and the Oakville-developed indie game Cuphead.
Now all five of the first round of Smash expansion characters have been announced, with the first four being Joker, Hero, Banjo and Kazooie and Terry Bogard. The Fighters Pass costs $31.49 CAD, whereas individual characters are priced at $7.55.
Good news, fighters. Super #SmashBrosUltimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be available for pre-purchase on 1/28!
This Fighters Pass will contain…6 fighters! It also includes a bonus Mii Swordfighter outfit, Ancient Soldier Gear, which will be available for use on 1/28. pic.twitter.com/Mg8DafbHjk
— Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 16, 2020
Sakurai also revealed that the Fighters Pass volume two will feature six characters instead of five. The second Fighters Pass will become available on January 28th and features a bonus Mii Swordfighter Ancient Soldier outfit.
Like a lot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, I was hoping for Dante from the Devil May Cry series and not yet another Fire Emblem character.
