PREVIOUS|
News

Byleth from Fire Emblem coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this January

Byleth is from the Switch game 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses'

Jan 16, 2020

10:13 AM EST

0 comments

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting another new character.

During a Nintendo Direct today, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Smash, showed off gameplay for Byleth from Switch title Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The character is set to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on January 28th.

Byleth will be joining current Fire Emblem heroes Marth, Roy, Robin, Lucina, Ike, Corrin and Chrom.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which launched last summer, features turn-based combat and a wide variety of characters. Byleth is the main character and serves as a professor at Garreg Mach Monastery. Similar to Three Houses, Byleth will available as both a man and a woman.

The game will also feature new Mii outfits from series like Assassin’s Creed, Rabbids and the Oakville-developed indie game Cuphead. 

Now all five of the first round of Smash expansion characters have been announced, with the first four being Joker, Hero, Banjo and Kazooie and Terry Bogard. The Fighters Pass costs $31.49 CAD, whereas individual characters are priced at $7.55.

Sakurai also revealed that the Fighters Pass volume two will feature six characters instead of five. The second Fighters Pass will become available on January 28th and features a bonus Mii Swordfighter Ancient Soldier outfit.

Like a lot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, I was hoping for Dante from the Devil May Cry series and not yet another Fire Emblem character.

Related Articles

News

Jan 6, 2020

1:29 PM EST

Nintendo could be preparing to release a new Switch in 2020

News

Jan 13, 2020

8:09 PM EST

Modder creates the GameCube Joy-Cons of every Smash Bros. fan’s dreams

News

May 30, 2019

11:38 AM EDT

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will reportedly get VR mode this week

News

Jan 13, 2020

7:07 PM EST

PlayStation will reportedly ditch E3 for the second year in a row

Comments