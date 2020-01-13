PREVIOUS|
Google publicly testing Stadia on all kinds of Android phones

So far, the game streaming service has only been available on Pixel

Google Stadia controller

Google has been quietly running public tests for its Stadia game streaming service on a variety of Android phones.

On Reddit, several users mentioned that they were able to stream Stadia games to the OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy 10e and Note 9, among other handsets.

This is notable since Stadia has only been available on Pixel phones as of its November launch. Google has promised support for other phones outside of the Pixel family, but a timeline for when this may roll out was never specified.

However, there is no apparent way for Stadia users to manually trigger the test, with Google seemingly carrying it out at random. Should you receive the test, the default ‘Choose where to play’ option will be replaced with ‘This screen,’ allowing you to play Stadia on your phone.

From there, you’ll be able to start a game over Wi-Fi after pairing a controller to your phone. It’s important to note, though, that access only lasts for this play session, with the option

Even with the tests, it remains unclear when Google will expand smartphone support for Stadia. That said, the tech giant said in November that it wants Stadia “to run on every screen eventually,” so support should be on the way for more smartphones.

Via: 9to5Google

