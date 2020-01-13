Apple TV+ landed its first major awards win after Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Critics Choice Award for The Morning Show.
Although Apple’s streaming service only received one nomination at the Critics Choice Awards, it was able to convert it into a win.
The Morning Show was highly criticized by critics after the launch of the first three episodes, but the audience response was more positive. Critics have also come around to the series as it unfolded.
Netflix took home nine awards in total, with five in the television category and three for its theatrical films. The Irishman won Best Ensemble and Laura Dern won an award for her performance in Marriage Story. Dolemite Is My Name won Best Comedy. When They See Us won Best Limited Series, while the star of the show Jharrel Jerome won Best Actor in a miniseries. Bojack Horseman won Best Animated Series, and Toni Collette won an award for her role in Unbelievable.
Amazon Prime’s Fleabag won three awards. It won Best Comedy Series, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott won Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series.
