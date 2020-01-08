PREVIOUS
News

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 may use the older Snapdragon 855 processor

The phone will reportedly use the Snapdragon 855 chipset globally

Jan 8, 2020

1:08 PM EST

0 comments

Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy Fold 2 may use the older Snapdragon 855 processor, according to a leak.

The leak stems from well-known 16-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal as part of an exclusive to MySmartPrice. The upcoming clamshell foldable handset will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset in every region, including Europe and Asia.

Additionally, the smartphone will feature a 10-megapixel front-facing shooter, according to the leak.

With a Snapdragon 855 processor, Samsung may have had this device in development for at least six months. By the time Qualcomm was ready to give the Snapdragon 865 to manufacturers, it would cost too much money to make any changes.

However, a Snapdragon 855 processor might help keep the cost of the phone a tad more affordable.

Source: Ishan Agarwal, Via: MySmartPrice

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2020

11:59 AM EST

Samsung’s T7 Touch portable SSD boasts faster speeds, built-in fingerprint scanner

News

Jan 7, 2020

7:07 PM EST

Here’s what handsets in Canada we think will keep the headphone jack in 2020

News

Jan 8, 2020

1:05 PM EST

Samsung unveils the stylish, rugged Galaxy XCover Pro

Comments