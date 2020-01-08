Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 may use the older Snapdragon 855 processor

Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy Fold 2 may use the older Snapdragon 855 processor, according to a leak.
The leak stems from well-known 16-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal as part of an exclusive to MySmartPrice. The upcoming clamshell foldable handset will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset in every region, including Europe and Asia.
Also, I mean Snapdragon 855 for Galaxy Fold clamshell in all regions, including Asia, Europe and others not just the US. I'm glad it's not an Exynos processor!
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 7, 2020
Additionally, the smartphone will feature a 10-megapixel front-facing shooter, according to the leak.
With a Snapdragon 855 processor, Samsung may have had this device in development for at least six months. By the time Qualcomm was ready to give the Snapdragon 865 to manufacturers, it would cost too much money to make any changes.
However, a Snapdragon 855 processor might help keep the cost of the phone a tad more affordable.
Source: Ishan Agarwal, Via: MySmartPrice
