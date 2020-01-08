If you have an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, then Apple is inviting you to participate in its new photo contest.
Kicking off 2020 in the right direction, Apple’s Night Mode photo challenge starts today and runs until January 29th. The tech giant is seeking images captured with ‘Night Mode.’ There are 10 judges who will pick five winners.
Unlike the backlash it experienced in 2019, Apple notes this year it will actually compensate the winners.
The fine print notes, “Apple believes strongly that artists should be compensated for their work and will pay a licensing fee to the five winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels. You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use, modify, publish, display, distribute, create derivative works from and reproduce the photo on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Twitter accounts, Apple Instagram (@apple), at Apple Stores, on billboards, Apple Weibo, Apple WeChat, in a third-party public photo exhibition, and any Apple internal exhibitions.”
Apple says those interested in submitting photos can do so by using Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge, or Weibo and email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel.’
Apple gave these tips for using Night Mode on the iPhone 11 models:
- Night Mode automatically comes on in low-light environments. If the yellow Night Mode icon is showing, you’re shooting with Night Mode.
- Night Mode determines capture time based on the scene, and displays this time in the Night Mode icon. You can tap on the Night Mode icon and adjust the slider to Max to extend the capture time.
- Try propping up your iPhone or using a tripod for a longer capture time at the darkest time of night.
Source: Apple Canada
