It’s important to note that we’re only discussing the flagships, as mid-range handsets are always a toss-up and many of them will still have the headphone jacks.
Since Apple made the decision to cut out the headphone jack back in 2016 with the iPhone 7, many Android manufacturers have followed suit, such as Google and OnePlus. Even Samsung — a company that once made fun of Apple for ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack — didn’t include the port in its most recent flagship, the Galaxy Note 10 series.
With that in mind, we’re making a list for our prediction of the more notable smartphones that’ll launch with a headphone jack in 202o.
Immediately, we’re cutting Apple’s iPhones, Google’s flagships and the OnePlus handsets. It’s unclear if Huawei will sell its P40 Pro in Canada, but either way, it won’t have a headphone jack. It’s possible that it’s P40 and P40 Lite handsets will though.
It’s possible that Google will bring the 3.5mm port to the Pixel 4a series, however.
Renders of the Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20, depending on who you ask) show that this phone also won’t feature a headphone jack, and we can only assume the same with the upcoming Note 11. It’s possible that the lower end variants of these devices will sport the jack; however, it’s also possible that they won’t.
Motorola doesn’t really launch flagship-level smartphones. Even its foldable Razr phone doesn’t have Qualcomm’s flagship processor or headphone jack.
Sony no longer sells phones in Canada, and HTC’s smartphone business seems to have halted, but any handsets that come to Canada from either company will also lack the headphone jack.
What phones will have the headphone jack
- Renders of the LG G9 ThinQ show that the phone features the 3.5mm headphone jack. It seems like LG will continue to keep the headphone jack in all its flagships, at least for now.
We also think that Asus will continue to keep the headphone jack on its ZenFone and ROG lineup. The ZF6 continued to feature a headphone, even though it got rid of the front-facing camera. Whereas the ROG Phone II also features the headphone jack, which makes sense because gamers.
TCL’s 10 Pro and 10 L were sort of revealed at CES 2020, and these devices also sport a headphone jack.
2020 has only just begun and there might be some surprises this year; however, here’s what we predict for devices with a headphone jack. At the end of 2020, we’ll compile a list of the smartphones with the 3.5mm port and see how our predictions stack up.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about all these manufacturers that are ditching the 3.5mm jack. Additionally, is the headphone jack enough for you to consider handsets like the rumoured G9 and the upcoming ZenFone 7?
Comments