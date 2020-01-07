Moen’s new smart faucet will give you exactly how much water you ask it for

Moen, one of the bigger faucet companies, it upping the game at the sink with a new U by Moen Smart Faucet.
Announced at CES 2020, the new smart faucet is voice-activated. Moen says it can help owners complete everyday kitchen tasks hands-free. This includes preparing a baby’s bottle or filling a pasta pot — just tell the faucet how much water you need and the temperature you need it at.
Further, users can set unlimited personalized presets for specific cooking tasks and activate water flow with a voice command, a wave sensor or by pressing a button.
While Moen didn’t release pricing details at CES, the smart faucet will likely cost more than traditional options that require users to turn on the tap and adjust the temperature themselves.
Along with the smart faucet, Moen also announced an update to its Flo system, which can monitor water consumption. It can now integrate sensors to detect leaks. Users can place sensors in at-risk areas, including basements or laundry rooms. If the detector senses water, freezing temepratures or high humidity, it’ll send a push notification within the Flo and Moen smartphone apps.
Plus, those with Moen’s Smart Water Shutoff feature can have the sensors automatically shut off the water when it detects a potential leak.
To top things off, Moen plans to combine the U by Moen app into the Moen app to create the “Moen Network.” It will let users control all of their Moen gadgets in one place. It’s a helpful change, as it doesn’t make much sense to have users jumping between several different apps for all their Moen products. Moen expects to launch the new app later this year.
Image credit: Moen
Source: Engadget
