News

Investors say Disney’s streaming services estimated to be worth $108 billion

Disney's streaming services are already estimated to be worth 70 percent of Netflix's value

Jan 7, 2020

9:29 AM EST

Market analysts are estimating that Disney’s streaming services, which include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are worth $108 billion USD (about $140 billion CAD).

The estimate from Barclays, a London-based financial services company, shows that investors have high confidence in Disney+ less than two months after it launched. Barclays came up with the estimate by calculating an enterprise value for Disney as a whole, and then subtracting that estimate from the company’s total value of $320 billion USD (about $416 billion CAD).

“Just six weeks into launch, Disney is already pricing in a streaming business worth $108 billion, 69 percent of Netflix’s enterprise value which has taken 13 years to get here,” Barclays wrote.

Disney’s shares are about six percent above their closing price on November 11th, which was the day before Disney+ launched. This stock increased more than 30 percent in the past year.

Source: CNBC

