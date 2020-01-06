Intel claims upcoming H-series i7 processors will run faster than 5GHz

Intel’s new 10th Gen H-series Core i7 processors reportedly make a significant performance leap and surpass the 5GHz barrier.
The chipmaker made the announcement at CES, noting that the new chips were headed to laptops — in fact, some companies, including Acer, have already announced laptops with H-series i7 processors.
Engadget notes that the new chips will be faster than the current top-of-the-line Intel Core i9 H-series processor, the 9980HK. It maxes out at 5GHz.
While impressive that Intel is surpassing 5GHz — and not exactly surprising, the company had to get there eventually — it is surprising that it’s doing so in an i7 instead of an i9. Likely, that means the next i9 will be even faster.
Aside from raw speed, the new H-series processors will scale better across eight cores, which in itself should produce a significant performance boost.
Beyond that, Intel wouldn’t say more, but we will likely learn more during its CES keynote on Monday.
Source: Engadget
Comments