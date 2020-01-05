Fortnite made a record-breaking $1.8 billion USD in 2019

Fortnite made $1.8 billion USD (about $2.3 billion CAD) in sales in 2019, which is more than any game in history.
This is pretty impressive for a game that’s free-to-play. However, the game does offer a Battle Pass that costs $10 USD, as well as a number of in-game purchases like clothes, weapons, dances and reactions.
Fortnite’s developer, Epic Games, states that the game has 125 million active players. It was able to remain relevant through its tie-ins with promotions related to popular content such as Stranger Things, Avengers and Star Wars.
The data was complied from PC, console games, mobile devices, AR, esports, and VR revenues, as reported by Deadline.
The gaming industry as a whole reached $120 billion USD (about $155.8 billion CAD) in 2019, which is a four percent increase from 2018.
There was $64.4 billion USD (about $83.6 billion CAD) in revenue for mobile games, $29.6 billion (about $38.4 billion CAD) for PC, and $15.4 billion (about $20 billion CAD) for consoles.
Source: Deadline
Comments